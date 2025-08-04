Liam Neeson Sells NYC Condo for $10.3 Million
Liam Neeson NYC Condo Sells for Millions!!! Taken ... Off Market
Liam Neeson just sold his Manhattan condo for a massive price -- and the buyer's getting one hell of a view ... TMZ has learned.
Real estate sources tell us the actor offloaded his 4,524-square-foot pad in the exclusive Park Millennium building in Lincoln Square on Saturday -- fetching a whopping $10.3 million. The unit features sweeping views of Central Park and even glimpses of the Hudson River.
The condo includes 5 bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen wrapped in windows, and a cozy family room perfect for sunrises or sunsets. The primary suite is a sky-high retreat with two spa-like bathrooms, a boudoir, and a home gym.
Residents enjoy top-tier amenities, including 24/7 doorman service, a concierge, and an in-building Equinox with a pool and basketball court.
Neeson originally listed the unit in 2024 for $12.75 million, took it off the market, then relisted it this year for $10.75 million. He has owned the residence since 1999.
Matthew Coleman of Coleman Real Estate Group held the listing.
Makes ya wonder if Liam and his new lady Pamela Anderson are already house hunting together?! 😉