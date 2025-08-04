Liam Neeson Sells NYC Condo for $10.3 Million

Liam Neeson just sold his Manhattan condo for a massive price -- and the buyer's getting one hell of a view ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell us the actor offloaded his 4,524-square-foot pad in the exclusive Park Millennium building in Lincoln Square on Saturday -- fetching a whopping $10.3 million. The unit features sweeping views of Central Park and even glimpses of the Hudson River.

The condo includes 5 bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen wrapped in windows, and a cozy family room perfect for sunrises or sunsets. The primary suite is a sky-high retreat with two spa-like bathrooms, a boudoir, and a home gym.

Residents enjoy top-tier amenities, including 24/7 doorman service, a concierge, and an in-building Equinox with a pool and basketball court.

Neeson originally listed the unit in 2024 for $12.75 million, took it off the market, then relisted it this year for $10.75 million. He has owned the residence since 1999.

Matthew Coleman of Coleman Real Estate Group held the listing.