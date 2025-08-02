Check Out The Cast Of 'The Naked Gun' Through The Years!

Check Out The Cast Of The Three Original 'Naked Gun' Movies!

The new version of "The Naked Gun" is here, and Liam Neeson's introducing Lt. Frank Drebin to a new generation of fans ... but ya can't forget about the three gut-busting original movies in the series!

The Leslie Nielsen-led film series, which was adapted from the "Police Squad!" television show, featured plenty of hilarious moments, which included witty wordplay, stuffed beavers, and giant guns -- assembled by none other than O.J. Simpson!