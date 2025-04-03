OG 'Naked Gun' Director Blasts Remake Trailer, No Plan to See

The trailer for the highly anticipated remake of "The Naked Gun" just dropped ... and two people with connections to the Leslie Nielsen classic tell TMZ they have strong love/hate reactions.

Here's the deal ... the trailer for the remake of the '80s screwball police comedy dropped Thursday with the first look at Liam Neeson in the starring role of Lt. Drebin.

David Zucker, the legendary director behind "Airplane" and the first "Naked Gun," tells TMZ ... he watched the trailer and instantly regretted the decision. Ouch.

DZ said the remake looks crappy ... literally, adding, "I never saw 'Airplane 2' because you can’t unsee that stuff. I’m not planning on seeing the 'Naked Gun' remake either. I regret having seen the trailer for it. It’s like watching '2 Girls 1 Cup.' I can’t unsee it."

For the uninitiated ... "2 Girls 1 Cup" is pretty much the grossest porn ever filmed -- involving two girls, a cup, and a lot of poop and puke -- so, not a positive comparison.

His reaction isn't that big of a shock ... David previously told TMZ no one from Paramount reached out to him for his 2 cents to consult on the reboot.

Turns out that snub was insult to injury ... 'cause he and his partners, Pat Proft and Mike McManus, submitted a script to the studio back in 2018 for a new 'Gun' film -- and nothing happened.

So, David is clearly a hard pass ... but someone connected to O.J. Simpson praised the trailer -- which is wild since O.J. is clearly being mocked.

As you might recall ... prior to be an accused double murderer, O.J. did quite a bit of acting, including playing Officer Nordberg in the three Nielsen 'Naked Gun' films.

In one scene in the trailer of the remake, Liam's character is in the Police Squad's Hall of Legends weeping over his dad, Lt. Frank Drebin ... but O.J. doesn't get the same love from his own character's son.

O.J.’s longtime attorney and executor of his estate Malcolm LaVergne tells TMZ ... he thought the joke was funny ... and it's good O.J. is acknowledged -- since he was a star of the franchise.

He noted that the gag might be lost on some who didn't see the original films and wonder why the hell O.J. is there ... but those who know, will laugh ... after all, he did!