O.J. Simpson Bible With Intriguing Note From Robert Kardashian Might Be Up For Auction

Bible From Robert Kardashian W/ Interesting Note Might Be Up For Grabs!!!

A Bible given to O.J. Simpson with an interesting inscription from Robert Kardashian right after the infamous white Bronco car chase is going up for a proposed auction ... and the timing is notable.

Malcolm LaVergne, O.J.'s longtime attorney and executor of his estate -- tells TMZ ... the Bible was given to O.J. in the clink by his close pal and "Dream Team" member the day after the iconic Bronco chase through L.A.

Robert, the late father of the Kardashian clan, wrote a message of hope in the book ... telling O.J. he loved him -- and so did God.

Apparently, Kardashian wanted the holy book given back to the family after O.J. was done with it ... but that clearly did not happen.

Collectors shouldn't get too excited, though ... 'cause it may be facing some legal hurdles.

O.J.'s estate is planning to include the Bible in the proposed auction, which we reported on earlier this month -- Malcolm told us his team is proposing an auction between March 12 and March 29.

However ... the auction -- which will be run by Goldin Auctions LLC, according to the new legal filing -- can be objected to by Simpson's children before February 26.

Among the possible items up for sale ... photos of O.J. with political leaders like former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, a painting of O.J. produced by Andy Warhol, a Heisman USC poster signed by Simpson, and pictures of Simpson from his big movies like "The Naked Gun" and "The Cassandra Crossing."

The timing of the Bible news is interesting for a couple of reasons ... first, Saturday is Robert's birthday -- he would've been 81. He died of cancer at the age of 59 in 2003.

Also, O.J. has been back in the news thanks to a popular Netflix doc on the double murders and subsequent "Trial of the Century."

