David Zucker Not Part of 'Naked Gun' Remake, Cracks O.J. Simpson Joke

David Zucker's not excited about "The Naked Gun" remake ... saying he's not involved with the project, and he's worried the team behind it doesn't realize how difficult the spoof is.

We spoke with Zucker -- director of famous classic comedies like 'Naked Gun' and "Airplane!" -- about the Paramount+ remake starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson ... and, he says he doesn't know how it's going to turn out 'cause no one's reaching out to him.

Zucker says he and his partners, Pat Proft and Mike McManus submitted a script to Paramount back in 2018 ... and says they thought the studio liked the concept.

So, he says it came as a bit of a shock when they handed the franchise to a totally different set of creatives ... who he says haven't even reached out for advice or a possible cameo.

As for how they'll handle the material ... DZ says this type of spoof isn't rocket science, but it sure ain't easy -- adding he often says, "Don't try this at home" when it comes to this style.

And, David says he's not convinced a remake's necessary -- 'cause younger generations are already finding movies like 'Naked Gun,' "Airplane!", "Top Secret!" and more on their own.

BTW ... watch the clip til the end to hear Zucker's thoughts on O.J. Simpson's acting in 'Naked Gun' -- and, you can see the comedy legend's still got it!

News of the 'Naked Gun' remake broke this week ... with Neeson and Anderson attached to star and Lonely Island/'SNL' alum Akiva Schaffer to co-write and direct.

