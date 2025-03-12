O.J. Simpson's Personal Items Are Up for Auction

Tons of special pieces of O.J. Simpson's memorabilia have just hit the auction block ... and all the items have a ton of history behind them.

The auction of the late controversial star's personal belongings went live late Wednesday. Among the auction items are a personally signed and framed photo of O.J. and former President Bill Clinton which is up for auction starting at $100.

There's also a Heisman USC poster signed by Simpson going for $100. For a whopping $2,500 you can own Robert Kardashian's signed and inscribed living Bible which was given to O.J. as a token of friendship and support.

There's handwritten O.J. grievances and the beginning of a handwritten manuscript where he allegedly talks about Bruce (Caitlyn) Jenner and the Kardashian family.

You can score O.J.'s personally owned Yamaha piano for $2,500 and for $500 bucks you get his California drivers license which expired on his birthday of July 9, 1983.

As you know ... O.J. passed away last year and Malcolm LaVergne, the special administrator of O.J.'s estate made it clear he wanted to sell Simpson's personal items to help pay back creditors who have come calling since he died.

One item not currently listed is Simpson's deathbed, which we showed you in January. Remember ... O.J.'s kids had the option of objecting the auction to the court but they didn't and the judge allowed the auction to go forward.