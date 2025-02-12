O.J. Simpson Was a 'Good Kisser,' Says 'SNL' Alum Laraine Newman

Play video content Bravo

O.J. Simpson really killed it with the ladies ... with former "Saturday Night Live" star Laraine Newman revealing The Juice was a "good kisser."

Laraine did some kissing and telling Tuesday night on 'Watch What Happens Live' ... telling host Andy Cohen about her fond memories of O.J.

A bunch of 'SNL' alums -- Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Cheri Oteri and Cecily Strong -- were being asked if athletes made good 'SNL' hosts when Andy asked the women if they were on the NBC sketch comedy show back in the day when O.J. hosted.

Laraine raises her hand and reveals O.J. was not only a good host, he was a pretty good smoocher. She says she and O.J. kissed during a sketch poking fun at a retro movie.