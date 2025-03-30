Robert Kardashian's Bible Sells for $80k in O.J. Simpson Auction

Robert Kardashian's signed and inscribed Bible which was gifted to O.J. Simpson as a token of friendship that Kim Kardashian wanted to pay $15K for has sold at auction for a whopping amount of money ... TMZ has confirmed.

Malcolm LaVergne, the special administrator of O.J.'s estate, tells TMZ ... the Bible of the former lawyer sold at auction for $80,276. He says he doesn't know who the lucky buyer is but notes that whether you loved O.J. or hated him it's clear "his legacy endures."

The estate's auction brought in an estimated $300K in sales. Other items that sold included a personally signed and framed photo of O.J. and former President Bill Clinton which went for over $18K. Also sold was a replica of O.J.'s 1968 Heisman Trophy for $42,700.

We broke the story ... Kim Kardashian's team reached out and offered $15K for the Bible ... and inquired about any other objects that may have belonged to Robert -- but the estate had no choice but to turn down KK's offer.

LaVergne says he's willing to work with O.J.'s creditors, including the father of Ron Goldman, Fred, who won a judgment of tens of millions of dollars in his wrongful death suit against the former NFL star.

As you know, O.J. was found not guilty by a Los Angeles jury in the savage 1994 murders of Goldman and Simpon's ex-wife, Nicole. But, O.J. was found liable for the killings in the 1997 civil suit and ordered by a judge to pay $33.5 million to the victims' families.

As we reported ... after O.J. died last year, LaVergne made it clear he wanted to sell Simpson's personal items to help pay back creditors who have come calling for money since he died.

