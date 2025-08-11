Brad Pitt House Burglary Suspects Reportedly Arrested

Big break in the Brad Pitt house break-in case -- LAPD's finest arrested the suspects who they believe burglarized the actor's L.A. home ... this according to a new report.

NBC LA reports the suspects believed to be part of the burglary crew that allegedly broke into Brad's home back in June were arrested Thursday, after cops say they tried breaking into a different home.

We broke the story ... cops had been hot on the trail of three alleged perpetrators in the Pitt burglary, with investigators combing through surveillance footage and running fingerprints lifted from the scene.

Brad wasn't home at the time of the break-in ... remember, he was overseas in Japan as part of a press tour for his new racing flick, "F1."

As we reported, it looked like the front door was the point of entry -- photos showed it boarded up with sheets of plywood. NBC LA first reported the arrests.