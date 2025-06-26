Brad Pitt's Los Angeles House Burglarized, Cops Say

Brad Pitt's got some problems at home ... because while he was out of the country promoting his new movie, cops say his L.A. pad was hit by burglars.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells TMZ ... officers responded to the actor's home for a reported break-in Wednesday night and cops believe 3 suspects entered the home -- though it's unclear what, if anything, was taken.

Our sources tell us Brad was NOT home at the time of the alleged break-in ... he was overseas in Japan. Brad's been on a press tour for "F1."

It looks like the front door may have been where burglars allegedly made their entry ... because photos show Brad's front door boarded up with sheets of plywood.

Photogs also snapped a service van parked outside Brad's property, and it looks like repairmen were hard at work.

Brad joins a bunch of celebs who have had their homes burglarized in L.A. this year ... including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Jeremy Piven, Marshmello, Austin Butler, NBA player Ty Jerome and LAFC's Olivier Giroud, plus "Selling Sunset" stars Mary and Romain Bonnet.