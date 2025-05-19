Weed Store Owned by Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher Burglarized, Video Shows

A cannabis dispensary owned by Woody Harrelson and Bill Maher was burglarized over the weekend ... and the smash-and-grab is all on video.

Surveillance footage shows masked burglars in hoodies getting out of a car in front of The Weeds WeHo in West Hollywood ... shattering a glass window to make entry, then filling bags with merchandise before getting the hell out of dodge.

Elliot Lewis, who owns a cannabis shop of his own in town, says the burglary happened at 4:30 AM Saturday ... and he claims the same crew hit another weed shop in Santa Monica, ERBA, the following night.

Video also shows a smash-and-grab at ERBA ... and it appears a security guard was there ... with Lewis claiming the guard fired a gun at the thieves.

The Woods officially opened just over 3 years ago in WeHo ... Woody and Bill's joint sells marijuana products and there are private smoking rooms where stoners can blaze up with bongs, dab rigs or papers. The place includes a bar serving THC-infused drinks.