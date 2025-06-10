Home-Invasion at Macklemore's Seattle House, Nanny Bear-Maced While Kids in Bed

Massive rough patch for Macklemore -- masked bandits hit his Seattle home, swiping thousands in jewelry and bear-spraying the nanny while kids were inside the house.

Check out this dramatic doorbell footage -- the nanny, shaken and desperate, banged on a neighbor’s door, seeking refuge ... after two men wearing black outfits, vests and face masks broke into the home very early Saturday morning through a patio door.

The nanny reportedly told police the intruders sprayed her in the face with bear mace and demanded to know where the jewels were kept ... she said one of the men yelled at her, "Where are the jewels, b****?"

According to The Seattle Times, the nanny said one intruder looked "scared" after spraying her ... and she said the man helped her clean her eyes. She reportedly led the duo to a bedroom, where they snagged thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry, watches and shoes.

The men then took her phone and threw her to the ground, with one of them putting a boot on her neck ... the nanny told police she then bit one of the thieves and ran out of the house, knocking on several neighbors' doors before someone let her in to call police.

Macklemore's three children were inside the house at the time -- she had put them to bed before the break-in. Family members later showed up after police responded, and the kids were safely removed.

Police confirmed the nanny escaped without serious injuries, but the intruders had already vanished by the time they showed up ... the burglars were caught on video fleeing, according to police. No guns were mentioned in the police report.