Macklemore Dropped as Vegas Festival Headliner Days After 'F*** America' Chant

The hits keep coming for Macklemore ... he’s just been axed as the headliner for Neon City Festival, hot on the heels of his "F*** America" drama.

The Neon City Festival in Vegas didn’t outright blame the controversy for Macklemore’s removal, instead chalking it up to "unforeseen circumstances" -- and totally wiping him clean from the 2024 headliners section on their website.

Whatever the reason, it’s gotta sting for Macklemore, especially since he was just announced as a headliner ... days before he sparked outrage by chanting his anti-America stance during a pro-Palestine show.

"F*ck America" - Macklemore tonight in Seattle. The cheering crowd goes wild. pic.twitter.com/gF8AP6uAje — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 22, 2024 @EndWokeness

You’ve probably caught the clip by now -- his stage rant got the crowd roaring with cheers -- but it also set off a firestorm online.

In response, Macklemore dropped an IG statement clarifying he didn’t mean for the comment to overshadow his strong support for Palestine, even if it costs him endorsements and business ties.

Macklemore's been on a roll, calling out the U.S. government over the last few months, in particular about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.