Pro-Palestine Protesters Chant 'Heil Hitler' at Israel's Olympics Soccer Match

Play video content

Pro-Palestine protesters made their presence known at the Olympics in the worst possible way ... invoking the biggest antisemite known to human history straight from the stands.

Check it out ... as the Israeli team lined up on the field alongside Team Paraguay on Saturday at the Parc des Princes ... anti-Israel demonstrators holding Palestinian flags repeatedly made the Nazi salute and chanted, "Heil Hitler."

According to Sky News, the Israel national anthem was also booed by protesters, who held a banner that read, "Genocide Olympics." The protesters were reportedly removed during the game ... which saw Paraguay coming out victorious thanks to a 4 to 2 final score.

The organizers of the 2024 Summer Games confirmed the incident with the outlet ... where they condemned the anti-Semitic action. They also noted a complaint had been filed with French authorities ... who are reportedly assisting in investigating the incident.

After the events of the 1972 Munich games -- where 11 Israeli athletes were killed by Palestinian terrorists -- and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war ... the Olympics org is taking action to prevent a crisis. Specifically, Israel's athletes have been given 24-hour protection, as well as escorts to and from their official events.

French anti-cybercrime officers have also been called to assist ... as Israeli athletes' personal information was leaked last week in a hack. Not to mention, 3 athletes from Israel have also received death threats. It's safe to say everyone's on high alert in Paris right now.

Play video content TMZ Studios