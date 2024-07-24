Pro-Palestinian Protesters Unleash Maggots, Crickets Inside Netanyahu's Hotel

Play video content

Pro-Palestine demonstrators are unleashing a nasty attack of critters on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attempting to make him uncomfortable ahead of his big speech to Congress.

Netanyahu and the Israeli delegation are shacking up at the infamous Watergate Hotel in Washington D.C., and video posted Wednesday by an anti-Israel group shows a horde of maggots and crickets crawling on a conference room table flanked by the U.S. and Israeli flags.

The footage also shows the creepy crawlers making themselves at home in hotel hallways and common areas.

The Palestinian Youth Movement is taking credit for the demonstration, saying ... "Palestine protesters manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people."

Netanyahu is in town for a joint meeting with Congress today ... and his visit has already sparked a wave of demonstrations in our nation's capital, with security fencing going up around the White House, where Netanyahu is set to meet with President Biden.