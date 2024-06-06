VP Kamala Harris' 'Kimmel' Interview Interrupted by Palestine Protesters

Here's what you didn't see when Vice President Kamala Harris' sat down with Jimmy Kimmel -- an activist group infiltrated the audience and called her out for supporting Israel, screaming and chanting as security dragged them out.

CODEPINK -- an anti-war activist group -- posted a clip of the clash, which started Wednesday evening with pro-Palestinian protesters calling Harris a murderer who supports genocide in the Middle East.

Play video content CodePink

Jimmy tried to crack some jokes in the moment before the house band broke into a Stevie Wonder classic -- an odd accompaniment as security removed the shouting protesters.

The group staggered their outbursts, because more of them jumped up each time security removed their comrades -- one man unfurled a Palestinian flag as he shouted at the VP.

Play video content CodePink

Backstage, the protesters clashed with more security guards ... and when one refused to hand over his ID, it sparked a physical confrontation.

Eventually, the agitators were just booted from the studio -- not arrested -- and they continued protesting on the street outside Kimmel's Hollywood Blvd. studio.

CODEPINK says their activists' goal was to interrupt the taping and blast VP Harris for the U.S. government's support of Israel bombing and killing innocent Palestinians in its war against Hamas.