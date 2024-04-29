Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kamala Harris Knows Her Laugh Gets Mocked, Called 'Momala' by Drew Barrymore

Kamala Harris sat down with Drew Barrymore to stump for Joe Biden -- and there were some interesting takeaways ... including how she laughs, and a new nickname.

The Veep appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Monday to talk shop on politics and lots of other topics that were suitable for daytime TV -- and they had a lot of chuckles along the way ... which actually ended up becoming a subject of conversation in their chat.

Harris spoke about what it means to be the first female VP in American history -- and she says, even now, she feels she still catches flak for it ... all just because she's a woman.

An example she offered up to support this was how her laugh gets discussed by people.

Kamala acknowledges she doesn't have a demure, "ladylike" giggle when she finds something funny -- instead, she lets it all out ... just one big cackle, which is often roasted online and elsewhere. In KH's eyes, she believes that's due to straight-up sexism ... plain and simple.

At another point ... Drew dropped an interesting turn of phrase on Kamala. She said she felt the country needed a big hug ... and hoped Kamala could be America's "momala."

It was a pretty sweet moment ... but as you can imagine, the internet's having a field day.

There's been a lot of commentary about Kamala during her tenure as Vice President ... everything from her shoewear to her -- at times -- word salad responses to questions.

Bank this as yet another viral moment -- and whether it helps or hurts ... well, the jury's kinda out.

