Kamala Harris Knows Her Laugh Gets Mocked, Called 'Momala' by Drew Barrymore

Play video content The Drew Barrymore Show

Kamala Harris sat down with Drew Barrymore to stump for Joe Biden -- and there were some interesting takeaways ... including how she laughs, and a new nickname.

The Veep appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Monday to talk shop on politics and lots of other topics that were suitable for daytime TV -- and they had a lot of chuckles along the way ... which actually ended up becoming a subject of conversation in their chat.

Kamala Harris laughing compilation for 2 minutes straight pic.twitter.com/5vTFK3FlSk — all reaction videos (@allreactionvids) November 27, 2022 @allreactionvids

Harris spoke about what it means to be the first female VP in American history -- and she says, even now, she feels she still catches flak for it ... all just because she's a woman.

An example she offered up to support this was how her laugh gets discussed by people.

Kamala acknowledges she doesn't have a demure, "ladylike" giggle when she finds something funny -- instead, she lets it all out ... just one big cackle, which is often roasted online and elsewhere. In KH's eyes, she believes that's due to straight-up sexism ... plain and simple.

Play video content The Drew Barrymore Show

At another point ... Drew dropped an interesting turn of phrase on Kamala. She said she felt the country needed a big hug ... and hoped Kamala could be America's "momala."

It was a pretty sweet moment ... but as you can imagine, the internet's having a field day.

There's been a lot of commentary about Kamala during her tenure as Vice President ... everything from her shoewear to her -- at times -- word salad responses to questions.