Kamala Harris' Secret Service Agent Attacked Supervisor, Off Assignment

Kamala Harris Secret Service Agent Off Assignment ... Attacked Supervisor

Kamala Harris' Secret Service team faced a violent threat this week, having to defend one of their agents ... from one of their own!!!

Secret Service representative Anthony Guglielmi tells TMZ ... at around 9 AM Monday, a U.S. Secret Service special agent supporting the Vice President’s departure from Joint Base Andrews started to display signs his colleagues found distressing.

We're told they removed the agent from the assignment and summoned medical personnel. The Veep wasn't around when the incident occurred, and it did not affect her takeoff.

A federal source with direct knowledge tells us at least one of the distressing signs displayed by the agent was obvious ... as he attacked the detail's supervising agent.

Other outlets are reporting the agent who attacked his supervisor was reportedly handcuffed after the incident.

Harris was reportedly on her way from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to New York City ... where she was scheduled to appear on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

FROM RIVALS TO BUDS
The Vice President was reportedly notified about the fight, though she hasn't made any public statement about the incident.

