White House Hosts Rich, Powerful and Sexy for Lavish State Dinner

Turning heads at a gathering of the rich and powerful at the White House --- Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos basically said, we got this ... as they arrived for Wednesday night's glitzy state dinner.

The Amazon honcho's fiancée was decked out in a fiery red, corset-style dress -- with a plunging neckline, of course -- as they arrived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for the 200-plus guest event.

President Biden and the First Lady hosted the glitzy shindig for visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his spouse, Yuko.

The 2 world leaders stood up at a podium and raised their glasses, giving a toast about forging their friendship through hard work. Joe pledged to keep their relationship on track in the future, while Kishida quoted a line from Star Trek, saying their countries will "boldly go where no one had gone before."

Everyone then filled their bellies with house-cured salmon, rib-eye steak, cipollini with a sesame oil sabayon and salted caramel pistachio cake, among other delicacies.

After that, they headed into the State Dining Room to watch legendary singer Paul Simon play "Graceland" and "Slip Slidin' Away."