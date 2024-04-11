Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
White House Hosts Rich, Powerful and Sexy for Lavish State Dinner

Getty

Turning heads at a gathering of the rich and powerful at the White House --- Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos basically said, we got this ... as they arrived for Wednesday night's glitzy state dinner.

The Amazon honcho's fiancée was decked out in a fiery red, corset-style dress -- with a plunging neckline, of course -- as they arrived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for the 200-plus guest event.

Kamala Harris

Check out this partial list of attendees ... Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, Apple CEO Tim Cook, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Kristi Yamaguchi and Antony Blinken.

joe biden fumio kishida
Getty

President Biden and the First Lady hosted the glitzy shindig for visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his spouse, Yuko.

joe biden fumio kishida
Getty

The 2 world leaders stood up at a podium and raised their glasses, giving a toast about forging their friendship through hard work. Joe pledged to keep their relationship on track in the future, while Kishida quoted a line from Star Trek, saying their countries will "boldly go where no one had gone before."

tim cook
Getty

Everyone then filled their bellies with house-cured salmon, rib-eye steak, cipollini with a sesame oil sabayon and salted caramel pistachio cake, among other delicacies.

After that, they headed into the State Dining Room to watch legendary singer Paul Simon play "Graceland" and "Slip Slidin' Away."

Not a bad way to wrap up your hump day!

