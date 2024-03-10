Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Oscars Weekend Parties, See Who's On the Nonstop Schmoozing Circuit

Oscars Weekend Can't Stop, Won't Stop the Party ... Jenners, Hiltons, Bezos & Usher, Oh My!!!

3/10/2024 1:23 PM PT
Pre-Oscar's House Party in Beverly Hills!
Hollywood is emptying the tank ... partying almost nonstop before the Oscars begin, and the celebs are often running into the same faces at every stop on the circuit.

Check out the fame parade that went down at a Bev Hills house party on Saturday -- Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were there with their pals Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble ... while Andy Cohen, Rumer Willis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nicky Hilton and Kathy Hilton also filed into the event.

Flip through the galleries, 'cause there were way more partygoers on hand than we can mention.

CHANEL Pre-Oscar Dinner At The Polo Lounge In Beverly Hills Hotel
Later on, some of those same people made costume changes and headed to the Beverly Hills Hotel for Chanel's pre-Oscars event.

Newlyweds Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea rubbed elbows with the likes of Best Supporting Actor nominee Robert De Niro, Lily-Rose Depp and Kristen Stewart, Willem Dafoe, Sánchezos (Lauren & Jeff) again and Best Supporting Actress nominee America Ferrera.

And, after all that ... the party train was far from done.

Pre-Oscar Party held at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles
Next stop ... the famed Chateau Marmont where Willem made another appearance on Saturday night, and other guests included Lil Nas X, Alessandra Ambrosio, Billy Zane, Abigail Spencer and Jodie Turner-Smith.

If this all sounds exhausting it's only because it probably is -- it's the show (your face) part of showbiz, and it's a big part of what makes Hollywood go 'round.

Celebs won't even get to cross the finish line of this hobnobbing marathon when the Oscars ceremony ends -- 'cause then the afterparty fun begins!

