Oscars Weekend Parties, See Who's On the Nonstop Schmoozing Circuit

Hollywood is emptying the tank ... partying almost nonstop before the Oscars begin, and the celebs are often running into the same faces at every stop on the circuit.

Flip through the galleries, 'cause there were way more partygoers on hand than we can mention.

Later on, some of those same people made costume changes and headed to the Beverly Hills Hotel for Chanel's pre-Oscars event.

Newlyweds Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea rubbed elbows with the likes of Best Supporting Actor nominee Robert De Niro, Lily-Rose Depp and Kristen Stewart, Willem Dafoe, Sánchezos (Lauren & Jeff) again and Best Supporting Actress nominee America Ferrera.

And, after all that ... the party train was far from done.

Next stop ... the famed Chateau Marmont where Willem made another appearance on Saturday night, and other guests included Lil Nas X, Alessandra Ambrosio, Billy Zane, Abigail Spencer and Jodie Turner-Smith.

If this all sounds exhausting it's only because it probably is -- it's the show (your face) part of showbiz, and it's a big part of what makes Hollywood go 'round.