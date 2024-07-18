Adidas Apologizes For Bella Hadid 1972 Munich Olympics Shoes Ad After Backlash

Adidas is not getting a gold medal for an advertising campaign with Bella Hadid ... the shoe giant is apologizing for what many are calling a big antisemitic mistake.

Here's the deal ... Adidas made Bella the face of its marketing plan for a retro sneaker referencing the 1972 Munich Olympics ... the Games where Palestinian terrorists infamously murdered 11 members of Israel's Olympic team after taking them hostage.

The issue ... Bella's a Palestinian-American model who has been a vocal critic of Israel amid the war in Gaza ... and her involvement with a shoe commemorating the Munich massacre pissed off folks at the American Jewish Committee.

The AJC called out Adidas for what it termed an "egregious error," saying ... "For Adidas to pick a vocal anti-Israel model to recall this dark Olympics is either a massive oversight or intentionally inflammatory. Neither is acceptable."

It didn't take long for Adidas to issue a mea culpa, posting an apology later Thursday on social media.

Adidas says ... "We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events – though these are completely unintentional – and we apologize for any upset or distress caused. As a result we are revising the remainder of the campaign."

Another reason why this is such a big deal ... Adidas, a German corporation, has a long history of having Nazis within their ranks -- and while that's kinda ancient history in 2024, it's still part of their story ... and doesn't look good in light of this move.