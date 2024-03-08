Bella Hadid Poses with 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Cast During Texas Rodeo

Bella Hadid is still doing the cowgirl thing as she continues to date Adan Banuelos -- which is exactly why the stars of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' thought it'd be a good idea to grab a snap!

Check out this cool pic, obtained by TMZ, that shows the supermodel hanging out with the cast from this season of 'FWAW' -- which is currently airing on FOX -- down in Arlington, TX this week ... where they were all at a rodeo that the boys were participating in.

Pretty fortuitous run-in -- it's not every day you see A-list stars at this sort of event -- and obviously the fellas couldn't pass on getting a photo with Bella. If you're unfamiliar with these studs -- they're actually 3 of the dudes that are competing for love on the reality show.

There's Ty Ferrell, Brandon Rogers and Mitchell Kolinsky ... the only one missing here is Nathan Smothers -- who's also one of the four farmers in search of a bride on Season 2.

Play video content 10/17/23 TMZ.com

We should note ... our sources tell us the three 'FWAW' stars were not in production during this little meet-and-greet with Bella -- we're told they were just there for a promotional appearance.

As for Adan ... he was at this rodeo too, and we're told he was actually competing -- hence Bella's presence. It's pretty obvious that she and the professional horse rider are still going strong ... this after having first been spotted out in the Fort Worth area back in October.

They were looking hot and heavy then ... and now, all the way in March, it looks like Bella's fitting in quite nicely. No word on whether she's living out there with Adan -- but it seems like she spends quite a bit of time in the Lone Star State these days.

We'll say this ... the taxes are certainly better than they are in NY or L.A., FWIW.

Also ... she's killing these cowgirl looks lately. Then again, she's always sizzlin', regardless.