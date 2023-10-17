Bella Hadid Making Out With Real Life Cowboy Adan Banuelos

Play video content TMZ.com

Bella Hadid looks like she's got a new man in her life because she was all over a cowboy in Texas ... stopping to pack on some PDA before crossing the street.

Check out the video, obtained by TMZ, and shot at the famous Fort Worth stockyards this week. You can see the supermodel kissing, hugging and holding hands with Adan Banuelos ... a big star in the horse riding industry.

Folks who were there Tuesday say Bella and Adan seemed happy on their afternoon outing -- poking their heads into a few shops -- when they weren't making out ... of course.

BTW ... Adan's not just some poser in boots and a cowboy hat, he was inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame in 2017 as one of the youngest inductees of all time.

As for their connection ... Bella's got a love for horses too. She grew up riding but had to take a break because of Lyme disease, and in March she returned to competitive equestrian.