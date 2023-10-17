Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bella Hadid Making Out With Real Life Cowboy Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid Howdy, Partner ... Spotted Making Out with Cowboy in Texas

10/17/2023 4:09 PM PT
LOCKIN' LIPS
TMZ.com

Bella Hadid looks like she's got a new man in her life because she was all over a cowboy in Texas ... stopping to pack on some PDA before crossing the street.

Check out the video, obtained by TMZ, and shot at the famous Fort Worth stockyards this week. You can see the supermodel kissing, hugging and holding hands with Adan Banuelos ... a big star in the horse riding industry.

TMZ.com

Folks who were there Tuesday say Bella and Adan seemed happy on their afternoon outing -- poking their heads into a few shops -- when they weren't making out ... of course.

TMZ.com

BTW ... Adan's not just some poser in boots and a cowboy hat, he was inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame in 2017 as one of the youngest inductees of all time.

Adan Banuelos Horse Photos
Launch Gallery
Adan Banuelos Horse Photos Launch Gallery

As for their connection ... Bella's got a love for horses too. She grew up riding but had to take a break because of Lyme disease, and in March she returned to competitive equestrian.

bella hadid

Giddyup!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later