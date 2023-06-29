Anwar Hadid Hold Hands With New Model Girlfriend After Alarming Social Media Rant

Anwar Hadid was spotted holding hands with a new GF during a New York City outing ... this after posting troublesome messages last month, which folks thought were all over the breakup with his ex, Dua Lipa.

Gigi and Bella Hadid's little bro stepped out Thursday ... and his hands were locked with what appears to be fellow fashion model, Sophia Piccirilli.

The 2 were clearly in great spirits -- a stark contrast to Anwar's online presence last month.

As we reported, Anwar was in a pretty dark space when he posted some cryptic -- and alarming -- comments on his IG story ... "Trying not to find him and kill him," "I hate the way you say his name," and "I can't breath[e]."

He never called out Dua directly, but it was around that same time the singer was at the Cannes Film Festival with her BF, director Romain Gavras ... so fans connected the dots.

Anwar took issue with the take fans and others had about his rant, posting a profanity-laced response ... though he never clarified if Dua was the subject.

The 2 were linked in 2019, but eventually split a couple of years later.