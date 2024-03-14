Bella Hadid Living in Texas Full-Time Near Cowboy BF Adan Banuelos
3/14/2024 1:00 AM PT
Bella Hadid's lassoed up property of her own in Texas, and is now fully immersed in the land of cowboys -- a move spurred, if you will, by her relationship with real-life wrangler Adan Banuelos .... TMZ has learned.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the supermodel scooped up a home in the Fort Worth area in a rural neighborhood, but the community is close enough to urban amenities, so she doesn't feel cut off from the world.
Sounds like Bella's grown accustomed to living deep in the heart -- we're told she's is in Fort Worth more than not.
It makes sense, though, as her bf Adan is a major star in the horse riding industry, and owns a home in the area of Bella's. In fact, we're told the duo splits time between their 2 homes.
Still ... Bella has kept her love story with Adan under the radar for the most part. Remember, the couple was first linked in October 2023 -- when Bella and Adan were spotted locking lips at the famous Fort Worth stockyards.
Two-stepping down to Texas is a big switch for Bella ... who was raised in L.A. alongside her model siblings Gigi and Anwar Hadid.
While she's always had a love of horses, and competed as an equestrian, we're told she's gone full cowgirl now ... and even posed for a pic with the cast of Fox's "Farmer Wants a Wife" during last week's rodeo in nearby Arlington.
It's clear Bella isn't fixin' to hang up her cowgirl hat any time soon. In other words, she's a yee-haw Hadid!!!