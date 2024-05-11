Matisyahu Says Macklemore's 'Hind's Hall' Is Antisemitic, Won't Free Palestine

Play video content TMZ.com

Matisyahu says Macklemore's new track isn't about freeing Palestine, as Mack claims -- instead, it only sows deeper discord by pushing what he sees as antisemitic tropes.

We caught up with the Jewish singer-songwriter in L.A., and he tells TMZ he's heard Macklemore's song, "Hind's Hall" -- and, quite frankly he thinks it'll keep people in conflict because of its inflammatory lyrics.

Matis starts by mentioning Macklemore's controversial 2014 disguise... one that featured a prosthetic nose, beard, and hat many called antisemitic.

Macklemore apologized for his ensemble, saying he didn't mean to mimic a culture and didn't intend to portray a Jewish stereotype.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He then launches into a condemnation of the song's lyrics, which include lines Matisyahu says prove Macklemore believes Jewish people run the world and the highest levels of government ... a centuries-old stereotype.

Matis also expresses shock that Macklemore's being applauded after the world basically came together to condemn Kanye West when he made antisemitic comments. He's chalking that up to heightened tensions, nationwide, about Israel's war against Hamas.

Despite his clear frustration, Matisyahu says he's willing to talk with Macklemore anytime ... a free exchange of ideas, it seems.

ICYMI... Macklemore dropped the song "Hind's Hall" -- a reference to the temporary name Columbia protesters gave the building they took over for a short time last week. The song calls for ceasefire, condemns President Biden and claims politicians are influenced by Israel lobby groups like AIPAC.