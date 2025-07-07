Brad Pitt's House Burglars May Have Left Fingerprints Behind at Scene

LAPD's finest are hot on the trail of the three suspects who broke into Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home last month -- and detectives may soon get a break in the case ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … investigators are combing through surveillance footage and submitting fingerprints lifted from the scene to be compared to other prints in the police database. While results can take up to a week, cops are their crossing fingers they get a match so they can finally ID the alleged perpetrators.

We’re told it’s not uncommon for burglary suspects to cross state lines -- and in many cases, cops end up catching suspects wanted in other states, too. So it sounds like they’re thinking this crew may have already skipped town.

As we previously reported, cops responded to Brad’s L.A. pad on the night of June 25 for a reported break-in. Officers believe three suspects made their way inside while the actor was overseas in Japan, busy promoting his new flick "F1."

It looks like the front door was the point of entry -- photos show it boarded up with sheets of plywood, suggesting that’s where the burglars allegedly broke in.