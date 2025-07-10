Brad Pitt Drives McLaren F1 Car

Brad Pitt and Sonny Hayes are basically the same person -- the "F1" star proved he was really 'bout that life by getting behind the wheel of a REAL McLaren Formula One car!!

The experience went down at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas recently ... when the actor got the opportunity to go all-out at insane speeds on the United States Grand Prix track.

Pitt went through a crash course with the McLaren team ahead of his runs ... even going over how he would be "backing off here, downshifting here" as they watched current McLaren driver Lando Norris' lap footage.

Speaking of, the British superstar was present for the whole thing ... and talked things over with Pitt before he hopped in the car.

Pitt was given instructions from McLaren testing lead Phil Thomas as he got the hang of it ... and after a few laps, he said he was more and more comfortable.

When they gathered again to go over his work, Pitt was well aware of what he could work on the next time around.

"Bigger balls," he admitted. "Big balls."

The crew said Pitt could improve his braking in the next round ... reminding him the mechanics are "incredible" in F1 cars.

Then came time for Pitt's final five laps ... and he was cruisin' -- dropping a few seconds each time around!!

Once it was all over, Pitt said the experience was actually peaceful ... as he had to be entirely present as he went full send.

Ultimately, Pitt's self-evaluation was that he didn't go entirely balls out -- but more "a nut and a half."