Rob Zombie Sells Two-House Compound in L.A. for $8.9M

Rob Zombie has officially offloaded both of the homes situated on his famous Los Angeles-based compound.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the heavy metal star has sold the 2 properties he's long held in the Hollywood Hills, 3 months after listing the pair of homes for $9 million.

We are told Rob sold the abodes to 2 separate buyers for a total of $8.9 million. The 2-bed, 2-bath home went for $3.4 million and the neighboring 3-bed, 3-bath estate went for a whopping $5.5 million.

Given Zombie and his wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, nabbed the 2 properties for $2.5 million and $4.5 million in the past, the couple made a near $2 million profit on the sale ... which is worth celebrating, if you ask us.

The homes were certainly worth the high price point, too ... both properties are known to be architectural gems since they were built in the '50s by famed architect Robert "Boulder" Thorgusen.

Take a closer look at the compound ... the estates feature gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows, lush gardens, sparkling pools, among other breathtaking features. We doubt the buyers have any remorse about this sale!!!