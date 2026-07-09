Charlie Kirk Murder: Tyler Robinson's Partner Claims He Regretted Killing Him

Tyler Robinson said he regretted killing Charlie Kirk and cried over the controversial commentator's shocking death ... at least according to Robinson's romantic partner.

Prosecutors played video in court Thursday of an interview with Lance Twiggs -- who identified himself as both Robinson's roommate and boyfriend -- in which he discusses speaking to Tyler about Charlie's death.

Play video content Video: Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson Captured Limping on Video

Lance said in the interview that he asked Tyler if texts he sent the previous day -- in which he allegedly confessed to the murder -- were true ... and he says Tyler told him they were.

He says Tyler began to cry ... and told him he wished he hadn't killed Kirk. Worth noting, Robinson has not yet entered a plea in the case.

Prosecutors claim Tyler fired the fatal shots that killed Charlie from atop a build 200 feet from where Charlie was speaking on the Utah Valley University campus.

In a message prosecutors claim Tyler sent Lance, Tyler told Lance he killed Charlie because of all the hateful rhetoric he felt the conservative commentator was sharing.