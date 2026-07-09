Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect's Confession Being Shown In Court, Watch Live Stream

Play video content Video: Tyler Robinson Confessional Video and Roommate Interview In Court Live Stream

After 4 days of arguing in court ... a Utah judge has ruled that confessional videos of Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin -- 23-year-old Tyler Robinson -- as well as alleged text messages, will be shown publicly today ... and TMZ is streaming live from the courtroom where the exhibits will be shown.

While some video will be redacted ... the public will now be privy to what Tyler admitted to police upon arrest ... as well as what his roommate -- Lance Twiggs -- said in an interview.