Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect's Confession Being Shown In Court, Watch Live Stream
Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Confession To Be Shown In Court ... Watch The Live Stream
After 4 days of arguing in court ... a Utah judge has ruled that confessional videos of Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin -- 23-year-old Tyler Robinson -- as well as alleged text messages, will be shown publicly today ... and TMZ is streaming live from the courtroom where the exhibits will be shown.
While some video will be redacted ... the public will now be privy to what Tyler admitted to police upon arrest ... as well as what his roommate -- Lance Twiggs -- said in an interview.
Today, Utah Superior Court Judge Tony F. Graf Jr. ruled against Tyler Robinson's legal team's argument ... which said they did not feel Robinson is getting a fair trial within his constitutional rights because the video evidence that is now being shown in court has already circulated through the internet.