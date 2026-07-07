Charlie Kirk Suspected Murderer Tyler Robinson On Video Limping Day Of Shooting

Play video content Video: Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson Captured Limping on Video

Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk, is now in the second day of his preliminary hearing ... and a law enforcement officer is testifying against Robinson's noticeable limp -- caught on video the day of the shooting -- which is claimed to be because of a weapon tucked in his pants.

Check out the video ... Tyler is seen going up a flight of stairs on Utah Valley University campus with a noticeable limp ... and this was moments before he allegedly assassinated Charlie Kirk.

Police are saying that limp is not because of any physical injury or deformity, but rather because he had a gun -- or perhaps part of a gun -- tucked away in his pants which inhibited the use of his leg.

Remember, shortly after this video was taken, Charlie Kirk was shot with a rifle from a rooftop while talking to students at UVU.

The assassination sparked a brief and intense manhunt for the killer by the FBI ... and resulted in the arrest of Tyler.