Erika Kirk Appears in Court as Charlie Kirk Murder Case Moves Forward

Play video content Video: Erika Kirk Arrives at Court as Charlie Kirk Murder Trial Continues X/@MattFinnFNC

Erika Kirk arrived at a Provo, Utah, courthouse Monday morning for the preliminary hearing of Tyler Robinson ... stepping out of a black SUV and making her way inside ahead of the high-stakes proceeding.

Robinson is accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in September 2025. He's facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder, and prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty if he's convicted.

Erika has attended several court proceedings in the case ... and Monday's hearing could determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward with a trial.

Ahead of Monday's hearing, Erika shared a statement on behalf of Charlie's immediate family ... saying each court appearance is a painful reminder of his death and the lasting impact it's had on his loved ones and children.

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The family thanked supporters for the prayers and kindness they've received since Charlie's death, saying the outpouring has helped carry them through an incredibly difficult time. They added they won't be commenting further out of respect for the judicial process and asked for privacy as they continue grieving.

As TMZ previously reported, Robinson was arrested after a massive manhunt following the shooting ... with authorities alleging he fired the fatal shot from a rooftop before fleeing the campus and later surrendering to law enforcement.

Prosecutors have since laid out evidence they say ties Robinson to the killing, including DNA allegedly found on the rifle and ammunition, along with text messages they claim show him discussing the attack and trying to cover his tracks afterward.