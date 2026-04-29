Erika Kirk Calls Out Druski For Dressing in 'Whiteface,' Parodying Her

Comedians in 'Whiteface' Think They're So Funny For Mocking Me!!!

Erika Kirk's tired of all the criticism she gets on a daily basis ... and, it sounds like the comedian Druksi may have pushed her over the edge.

Charlie Kirk's widow blasted all her haters during an episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show" ... starting off by talking comedians using "whiteface" to put her on blast.

Play video content Video: Druski Whiteface Skit

ICYMI ... this seems to be an obvious reference to a viral video Druski shared back in March, which featured the Black comedian dressed in tons of makeup which did have him looking very similar to the media personality.

Druski dances around, talks about the Bible on a podcast, mouths along the words to "California Gurls" and demands an organic pup cup from Starbucks ... stereotypical rich, white lady stuff -- but, Kirk's clearly not happy about it.

Worth noting ... Kirk also calls out Candace Owens for insisting she played a role in some conspiracy to kill her husband, Charlie -- so, she's not focused entirely on Druski.