Charlie Kirk Murder Witness Gets Her Therapy Paid for by State of Utah

The fallout from Charlie Kirk's shocking murder is still rippling outward months later ... and now TMZ has learned the state of Utah paid for therapy for someone traumatized by the deadly incident -- and may eventually want the accused killer to foot the bill.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the Utah Office for Victims of Crime paid $260 for mental health therapy for a witness on the scene following the September 2025 shooting during a Turning Point USA campus public debate session at Utah Valley University that left Charlie dead.

The paperwork labels a person named Dana Anquoe as a victim tied to the case ... but she's not suing murder suspect Tyler Robinson directly.

The filing is a restitution/subrogation notice ... meaning Utah is telling the court it already covered therapy costs connected to the case and wants to preserve its right to get reimbursed later if Robinson is ordered to pay restitution.

Right now, no money has been recovered and the state claims the total total owed for reimbursement sits at $260.

The docs also note the claim remains open through September 2028 ... so if additional crime-related therapy or other qualifying expenses pop up, that amount total could grow.