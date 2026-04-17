Tyler Robinson Asks Judge to Bar Cameras From Trial, Watch

Please, Judge, Keep the Cameras Away From Me!!!

Play video content Video: Tyler Robinson Asks Judge to Bar Cameras From Trial, Livestream

Tyler Robinson is making another appearance in court Friday ... this time asking the judge not to allow cameras into his trial because of the media's biased coverage of his case -- and, we're live-streaming it for you.

The alleged murderer will appear alongside his attorneys, while his defense asked a judge to stop live streaming coverage of the trial.

His lawyers say the live streams are being used to commodify the trial instead of serving their intended purpose -- which is to educate the public on the proceedings.

Robinson's side specifically cites an article from December ... which they say suggested he admitted guilt for shooting Kirk while citing lip-reading analysis.

As you know ... cops arrested Robinson a couple days after Charlie Kirk was shot to death at Utah Valley University in Orem, UT.

Prosecutors are expected to seek the death penalty in the case ... though Robinson has not yet entered a plea in the case.