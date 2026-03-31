Prosecutors Fire Back at Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect's Claims About Bullet

The attorney prosecuting Tyler Robinson in the case concerning Charlie Kirk's killing tells TMZ the bullet matching test results were inconclusive ... but that doesn't remove Tyler from suspicion.

Christopher Ballard tells us, "Generally when a bullet fragment analysis comes back as inconclusive, that means the fragment did not contain enough detail for the examiner to say one way or the other. There's just not enough there to determine whether the bullet was fired by a particular firearm. We have ample evidence to demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that Tyler Robinson committed this murder and we will present some of that evidence at the upcoming preliminary hearing -- and then we will present all of that evidence at the trial."

As we reported ... Tyler's defense team argued there’s a discrepancy between the ballistic evidence and the weapon prosecutors say is connected to Robinson.

In a filed motion, they wrote, "The defense may very well decide to offer the testimony of the ATF firearm analyst as exculpatory evidence."

But Ballard says this isn't expected to derail their case against Robinson.

He told us, "Can't speak about specific evidence, but the evidence that we detailed in the charging document is a general summary of the evidence that shows Tyler Robinson committed this crime."

Ballard added, "He is presumed innocent. The ultimate decision will be up to the jury -- we believe we will be able to overcome his presumption of innocence."

As you know ... Robinson allegedly confessed to his father that he shot and killed Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus on Sept. 10. Robinson's father reportedly told a youth pastor, who happens to work with the U.S. Marshals, and Robinson ultimately surrendered at the Washington County Sheriff's Office, around 10 PM on Sept. 11.