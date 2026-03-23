Charlie Kirk Mentor Jeff Webb Dies 2 Weeks After Pickleball Accident

Jeff Webb -- competitive cheerleading pioneer, Varsity Spirit founder, and one of Charlie Kirk's mentors -- has died after a pickleball accident.

According to Cheer Daily, Varsity Spirit president Bill Seely announced Jeff's passing in an email, explaining he was hospitalized two weeks ago after a fall while playing pickleball.

The report says he suffered a severe head injury and his family decided to take him off life support.

Turning Point USA described Jeff as "a dear friend" of Charlie's in a tribute they posted on X, writing that he was "a visionary who helped shape generations of young leaders and believed deeply in the power of community and country."

After Charlie's death, Webb did an interview with Real America's Voice, where he said ... "We probably lost a future president."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Varsity Spirit mourned the loss on Instagram, writing ... "It’s with a heavy heart we honor our visionary, the founder of UCA & UDA." It was unclear where the accident happened.

He was 76.