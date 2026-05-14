Kandi Burruss Gets Emotional Talking Divorce From Todd Tucker

I Don't Like To Be Sad ... But I'm Sad Over My Divorce

Here's Kandi Burruss talking about her divorce from ex-husband Todd Tucker ... and it's emotional.

The former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star sat down with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and she started welling up when asked if she'd healed.

#KandiBurruss talks about her divorce from Todd, & says she’s not healed.



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Kandi says that's definitely not the case ... she was with Todd for about 15 years, including 12 years as husband and wife, and it was only last year that she filed for divorce ... so it's going to take some time for her to heal.

Plus, they have two kids together ... and there was a bitter custody battle.

Kandi says she's trying to keep busy to keep her mind off the split ... as a result, she's got a new one-woman show.