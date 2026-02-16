Kandi Burruss Talks First Valentine's Day Post Todd Tucker Divorce

Play video content TMZ.com

Singer and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss chatted with us about her first Valentine's Day since splitting from her estranged husband Todd Tucker ... intervening before her mom could hijack her interview!

While our photog waited for Kandi, it was Mama Joyce who got to our camera first ... so we asked for her thoughts on the divorce news.

Kandi quickly rushed to usher her mom off to their waiting vehicle ... but Mama Joyce managed to cram in one sentence.

Watch the video for her declaration about her daughter ... very sweet!

While Mama Joyce has been known to cross boundaries in the past, Kandi told us her mom has actually been "very nice lately."

Their relationship has been so strong Kandi took her out to dinner for Valentine's Day -- her first as a newly single woman.

The two women joined a family night with Kandi's cousins, who accompanied them.