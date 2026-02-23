Kandi Burruss Reveals a 'Specific Situation' Led to Divorce From Todd Tucker

Something Happened W/ Todd & I Said ... I Can't Do This!!!

Kandi Burruss gave 'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen some juicy details about what ended her 10-year marriage to Todd Tucker ... and how they're co-parenting their two children.

According to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, something specific happened in July that made her say, "Nah, I can't do this no more" ... and the estranged couple's separation was announced in November.

She told the 'WWHL' audience she wouldn't air out all the deets ... but she did admit they've been having some "intense" conversations while trying to hash out their bitter divorce.

Still, no matter how ugly things get, Kandi assured they are on one accord when it comes to co-parenting.

She said, "Even if we argue, we still try to be nice to each other."

She explained, "Once we're done with this, I really feel like we'll be able to be great co-parents, because our ultimate goal is to make sure that all of our kids are happy."