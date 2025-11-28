Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kandi Burruss Says She Didn't Exclude Estranged Husband Todd from Thanksgiving

Kandi Burruss I Didn't Tell Todd to Stuff it During Thanksgiving!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kandi Burruss wants everyone to know ... divorce does not always = war, at least when it comes to hers.

Kandi shared a photo of her fam for Thanksgiving, and noticeably absent was her estranged husband, Todd Tucker. So, on the surface you'd think there were hard feelings, but Kandi wrote in a comment, "Before anyone assumes anything Todd came earlier to eat with us but he wasn't there for the pic. He was not left out or anything like that."

A good time was apparently had by all, according to the former 'Real Housewife' ... the post was captioned, "Happy Thanksgiving. I truly enjoyed my day with my fam. I hope you enjoyed yours! Now I feel stuffed like a turkey & need to lay down. ❤️🦃"

Kandi told her fans last Friday she decided to file for divorce ... this after 15 years together. She said she planned on "protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect."

TMZ reported the former couple split a few months back, after growing apart for some time. We're also told there's "legitimately no drama."

Kandi and Todd share 2 kids ... a 9-year-old son and 6-year old daughter.

