Kandi Burruss Fall Fashion Finds for Under $50!

Kandi Burruss is all about keeping it real ... and real affordable.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently hosted a live stream for Amazon, during which she shared some of her favorite accessories for the season. And not only are they cute, but they're wallet-friendly, too!

From glasses to boots, bags to bling, here are some of Kandi's top picks for the fall, all coming in for less than 50 bucks.

Let's start with these cozy Litfun Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers ... perfect for those chilly school mornings, a casual stroll to the grocery store, or your classic autumn rainy day!

If you want to get different color variants, say no more! There are plenty to choose from, all as comfy and fashionable as the last. If you're already thinking holiday, these also make the perfect gift -- so pick up a pair or two today!

It's in the bag with this BAGSMART Tote Bag for Women.

Not only will this bag match your favorite puffer jacket, it also comes in a ton of different colors, perfect for every season. It's spacious as well, and can easily carry 15.6'' laptops, umbrellas, a Stanley cup, shoes and more!

You could be "Just Kickin' It" in these Knee High Boots for Women.

These chunky block heels leather are in for fall, and are perfect to pair with a cute skirt and sweater. Plus, they also come in a bunch of different colors, meaning you can rock the block with any combo you choose!

If your future's too bright, you need shades ... then these FEISEDY Vintage Square 70s Flat Aviator Sunglasses are for you!

These also come in a variety of styles to match your fit, while also giving off a sleek, retro look. And not only are they stylish, but they are also great for blocking your eyes from those rough UVs that hit harder on those gloomier days.

Now let's accessorize with a little bling, like these stylish Bangle Bracelets for Women.

Whether you want gold or silver, simple and smooth, or intricately designed, these bracelets are all suitable for you! They're trendy, and will compliment just about any look you have in your closet.

Let's dress up those ears as well with these Cicy Bell 18k Gold Plated Earrings!

These avant garde baubles are made of anti-allergic 18K gold plate brass, inlaid with cubic zirconia to give them a pop of color. The red, white and green studs also make these great earrings to carry over into the holiday season, too!

Finally, put a ring on it ... no, literally, with this Black Glass Crystal Cocktail Statement Onyx Ring.

This ring is a statement. It's simple, it's stylish and goes with pretty much everything. You can also pick it up with a blue rock, or a silver band, if you're looking to switch things up a bit.

