Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Erika Kirk Reiterates Support of 2nd Amendment Following Charlie Kirk's Shooting Death

Erika Kirk I'm All in on the 2nd Amendment!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Erika Kirk and charlie kirk getty 1
Getty

Erika Kirk is still standing by the 2nd Amendment, even after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was shot to death in September.

Check out her interview on stage at Wednesday's The New York Times’ DealBook Conference -- she says she fully stands behind the right to bear arms, explaining America doesn't have a gun problem, but a people problem.

She notes ... "What I’m afraid of is that we are living in a day and age where they think violence is the solution to them not wanting to hear a different point of view. That’s not a gun problem, that’s a human -- deeply human -- problem."

Erika Lane Frantzve kirk charlie kirk sub getty swipe
Getty

As you know, Charlie was assassinated during a Turning Point USA tour stop at Utah Valley University in Utah on September 10. He was shot in the neck while speaking about gun violence in America.

Remembering Charlie Kirk
Launch Gallery
Charlie Kirk Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

His alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder and awaits his trial from behind bars.

Erika, meanwhile, has taken over Charlie's role in his organization, now serving as its CEO and chair of the board, and is carrying on his conservative messages and belief that people can have respectful conversations, even with opposing views.

Related articles