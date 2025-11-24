Erika Kirk Says She Prayed She Was Pregnant When Charlie Was Murdered

PRAYED TO BE PREGNANT AFTER CHARLIE WAS KILLED

Erika Kirk says she desperately hoped she was carrying another one of Charlie Kirk’s children on the heels of his assassination.

Charlie’s widow sat down with Megyn Kelly ... revealing she was “praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered.”

Erika and Charlie share two kids, but she says they planned to have four, and were excited about growing their family.

She went on to say ... “I was like, ‘Oh, goodness, that would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe.'”

The Turning Point USA CEO says she's now encouraging young couples not to put off having kids ... especially to young women, who she says can always build a career later but can't just go back to having children.

As you know ... Charlie Kirk was tragically shot in the neck and killed during a Utah college campus speaking engagement -- leading to 22-year-old Tyler Robinson being arrested and charged with murder.