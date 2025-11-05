Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Erika Kirk Says She Will Never Watch Charlie Assassination Video

By TMZ Staff
Published
I REFUSE TO WATCH
Erika Kirk wanted to see Charlie Kirk's dead body in the hospital to see "what they did to my husband," but she has never seen the video of him being shot and doesn't plan to.

In an emotional interview with Jesse Watters, Erika explained why she hasn't seen the assassination footage and why she will never watch it.

Erika says she doesn't want the last image in her mind of Charlie to be him getting shot in the neck and dying at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event.

Remembering Charlie Kirk
Charlie Kirk Through The Years Launch Gallery
The video's been out there on the internet since he was shot dead, but lots of folks chose not to watch it -- trust us, it's gruesome -- and Erika is in that camp.

In the interview, she also got emotional and explained what she had to say to Jimmy Kimmel.

EMOTIONAL WORDS
Erika, who has succeeded Charlie as the CEO of Turning Point USA, has talked a lot about the shooting before ... including at his memorial service, when she forgave his killer.

