Erika Kirk Breaks Down in Tears While Watching Video of Charlie in New Interview

Erika Kirk's first interview since Charlie's death will be filled with emotional moments ... with the teaser showing her sobbing after watching a video of her late husband.

The CEO of Turning Point USA sat down for an interview with Fox News which will air Wednesday ... and, during the clip, Jesse Watters asks her to watch a video of Charlie speaking about the organization he founded.

Erika watches a few second ... and, then she lapses into sobs -- telling Watters it's the longest clip of Charlie she's watched since he was shot to death in Utah last month.

The clip ends with Erika saying she didn't marry Charlie in order to take up his cause ... she just married him because he was the love of her life.

While this may be the first interview Erika's given since Charlie died, she hasn't been silent in the aftermath of his death at all ... addressing the nation just days after he was killed with a fiery speech.

She also said she forgave Charlie's killer at her husband's memorial service in Arizona ... and, she accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom President Donald Trump bestowed on Charlie in the aftermath of his death.