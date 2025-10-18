Eric Trump Says 'They' Tried to Kill Donald Trump Just Like Charlie Kirk

Play video content CNN

Eric Trump's unhappy with the investigation into the attempt on his father's life ... and, he seems to be indicating there's widespread conspiracy surrounding it.

The son of President Donald Trump made an appearance on CNN Sunday to promote his new book "Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation" ... and, he was asked about a recent comment he made saying he was "unsatisfied" with all the questions surrounding the July 2024 attack in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump launches into an angry tirade ... telling the host he's absolutely pissed that it doesn't seem the public knows anything about the man who shot Trump, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Eric then seems to point to a conspiracy ... saying, "I think they did everything they could to take my father off that stage. They tried to bankrupt him. They tried to impeach him. They tried to take him off the ballots."

He continues, "They tried to silence our votes. They leaked his tax returns. They raided his home. And, yes, do I think they tried to do to my father exactly what they did to Charlie Kirk ... yes."

Trump doesn't clarify who he means by "they" here ... but he clearly thinks there's a group of people out there who have it out for his father and his family.

Of course, Kirk was killed last month in Orem, Utah while speaking on a college campus ... and, Eric actually attended the event -- which he notes in this interview.