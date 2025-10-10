California Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Benny Johnson's Life

At a Friday press conference in Tampa, Florida, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest of a California man who allegedly threatened conservative commentator Benny Johnson's life.

George Isbell Jr. was reportedly arrested in San Diego Tuesday this week and was charged with mailing a threatening communication, according to Fox News.

Isbell, 69, allegedly mailed a letter to Johnson sometime around September 18. Bondi said ... "The author of this letter made it very clear that he hated Benny because of his views, and he wanted Benny dead."

Isbell allegedly made other violent statements and referenced the death of Charlie Kirk, who was killed just a few days before letter was sent, authorities said.

Johnson contacted the Tampa Police Department after receiving the letter, and the FBI helped out with the subsequent investigation.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Gregory Kehoe said fingerprints found on the letter implicated Isbell, Fox News reports. Isbell could face up to five years in prison if he's convicted.