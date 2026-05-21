NASCAR's Kyle Busch Hospitalized W/ 'Severe Illness'

Kyle Busch is in the hospital, battling a "severe illness," according to the NASCAR superstar's family.

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway," the family said Thursday morning.

"We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” the family said Thursday morning.

The nature of the sickness is unclear.

Richard Childress Racing released a statement on the matter ... saying, "Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them. Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery."

"His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time."

Busch, 41, is one of the best drivers to ever get behind the wheel of a NASCAR stock car, winning 63 Cup Series races (1st among active drivers, 9th overall), 102 Xfinity Series races (a record), and 69 Craftsman Truck Series wins (also a record).

Among all those wins are some of the most important races on the NASCAR calendar, including winning the Brickyard 400 in back-to-back years ('15, '16), The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (2018), and The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (2008).

Busch last raced on May 15 during a Craftsman Truck Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.